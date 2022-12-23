Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $59.69 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $688.75 million and approximately $59.69 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $889.43 or 0.05289144 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00499458 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.43 or 0.29593117 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,378,353 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

