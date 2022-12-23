Chris H. Takimoto Sells 5,430 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $103,061.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,971.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 9.9 %

IGMS opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $719.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.45. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IGMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after acquiring an additional 376,832 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,460,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 415,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 368,089 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

