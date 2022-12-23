Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells $97,080.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $97,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,603,411. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CIEN stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Ciena by 115.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

