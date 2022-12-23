Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Cintas by 871.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $452.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $436.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

