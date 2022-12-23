Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas updated its FY23 guidance to $12.50-12.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.50-$12.80 EPS.

Cintas stock traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $457.01. 5,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,782. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.64 and its 200-day moving average is $412.45. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Cintas by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Cintas by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

