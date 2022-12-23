Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.50-$12.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.67 billion-$8.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion. Cintas also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.50-12.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $476.10.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $452.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $436.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.45. Cintas has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cintas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after acquiring an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after acquiring an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.