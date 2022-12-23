Citigroup Raises Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $100.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.6 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.75.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.