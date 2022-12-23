Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Head to Head Contrast

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum N/A -31.40% -7.22% Clarivate -172.68% 6.23% 3.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for D-Wave Quantum and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 3 0 3.00 Clarivate 0 2 4 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 325.53%. Clarivate has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 74.42%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than Clarivate.

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and Clarivate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum N/A N/A $24.25 million N/A N/A Clarivate $1.88 billion 2.94 -$270.45 million ($6.84) -1.19

D-Wave Quantum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate.

Volatility and Risk

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of -1.21, indicating that its stock price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Clarivate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clarivate beats D-Wave Quantum on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through in-production application deployment. The company's quantum solutions are used in artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. It serves manufacturing and logistics, financial services, life sciences, and other industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. is based in Burnaby, Canada.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

