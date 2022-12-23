Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 476 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 3.2 %

Intel stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.