Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.87.

