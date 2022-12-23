Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.74. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $54.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.