Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $129,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,182,000 after acquiring an additional 369,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after purchasing an additional 825,212 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.18. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.78.

