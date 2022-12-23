Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $245.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.43 and a 200 day moving average of $236.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

