Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,035.23

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,035.23 ($12.58) and traded as high as GBX 1,068 ($12.97). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 1,065 ($12.94), with a volume of 279,513 shares.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.36) to GBX 1,250 ($15.18) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.18) to GBX 1,100 ($13.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,300 ($15.79).
Close Brothers Group Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 962.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,028.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,035.40.
In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan acquired 2,075 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,095 ($13.30) per share, with a total value of £22,721.25 ($27,601.13). Insiders purchased a total of 2,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,409 over the last quarter.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
