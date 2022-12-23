Clover Finance Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $54.10 million and approximately $68,821.44 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0541 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

