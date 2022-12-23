CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Buys £150 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Fredrik Widlund bought 100 shares of CLS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £150 ($182.22).

CLS Trading Down 0.4 %

LON CLI opened at GBX 150.40 ($1.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 149.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 175.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £597.41 million and a PE ratio of 485.16. CLS Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 130.20 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 235 ($2.85).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of CLS from GBX 255 ($3.10) to GBX 205 ($2.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Featured Stories

