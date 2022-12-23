Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 334.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $36,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CDE opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $182.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

