Cognyte Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 5,005 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 995% compared to the average daily volume of 457 call options.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGNT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 44,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $16.11.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,921,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,147 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,856,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,863 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,503,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,141,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 851,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

