Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $38.73 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

