Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.2% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after buying an additional 679,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $175.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.16. The company has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

