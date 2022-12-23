Coin98 Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.06 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Coin98 has a total market cap of $39.99 million and $6.06 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $248.35 or 0.01476846 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008979 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019523 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00031746 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.22 or 0.01725865 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.