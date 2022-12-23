Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Boosted by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock remained flat at $34.82 during midday trading on Friday. 76,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,543,798. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

