Community Bank of Raymore Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $406,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,299,000 after purchasing an additional 39,566 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 48,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.4% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 247,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,663,981. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

