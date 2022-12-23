Community Bank of Raymore Sells 55,000 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises about 5.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore owned about 0.18% of NRG Energy worth $16,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3,223.5% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NRG Energy stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,810. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

