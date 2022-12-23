Community Bank of Raymore Takes $3.24 Million Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000. Paramount Global makes up about 1.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PARA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.57. 50,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,759,817. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

