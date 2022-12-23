Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires 402 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 265.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC opened at $131.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.09.

