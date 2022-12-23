Compass Ion Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634,703 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,441,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,025 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 646,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,033 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,092,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,067,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

