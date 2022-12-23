Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 4,433 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical accounts for 0.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMED. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 14.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 364,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 46,840 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 91.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $74.29 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $81.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average is $62.87.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.