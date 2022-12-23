Compass Ion Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor accounts for approximately 6.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $24,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

VFVA stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day moving average is $97.58.

