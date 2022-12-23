Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.93.

Confluent Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. Confluent has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $81.11.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Confluent by 23.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after acquiring an additional 154,655 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 25.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 210.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 365,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

