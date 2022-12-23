Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) PT Raised to $33.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $26.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $393.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.09 million. Research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,218,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,738.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,218,679.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,738.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $305,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,820 shares of company stock worth $2,420,529 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Construction Partners by 40.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

