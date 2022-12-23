Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.60 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.02). 455,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 951,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.03).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £657.65 million and a PE ratio of 8.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.98.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

In other Cordiant Digital Infrastructure news, insider Sian Hill bought 15,000 shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £14,100 ($17,128.28).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an investment firm specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

