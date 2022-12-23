Cormark Weighs in on Ero Copper Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ero Copper Trading Down 0.4 %

About Ero Copper

NYSE:ERO opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.95. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.