Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,239 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $45,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Corteva by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after buying an additional 124,211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 27.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 22,145 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,087,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,375,000 after buying an additional 272,159 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.