Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 687 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NUSC stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,127 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.