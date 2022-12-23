Corundum Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,341 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $143.71. 62,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,139. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

