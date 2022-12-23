Corundum Group Inc. Has $1 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UPS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,532. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

