Corundum Group Inc. Has $7.22 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.71. 465,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,538,942. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.