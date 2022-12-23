Corundum Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,411,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,698,774. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $227.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.