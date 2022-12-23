Corundum Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 553 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 553 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in BlackRock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $700.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,579. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $929.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $684.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

