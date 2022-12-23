Corundum Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67. The firm has a market cap of $216.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $90.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

