Courier Capital LLC Acquires 5,808 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,305 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,099 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,782 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75,351.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,302 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDW traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $29.73. 55,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116,568. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

