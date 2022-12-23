Courier Capital LLC Boosts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.96. 33,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,964. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

