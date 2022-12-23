Courier Capital LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. 14,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

