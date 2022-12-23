Courier Capital LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 8,763.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,441 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 77,556 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $187.81. The stock had a trading volume of 65,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,156. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day moving average of $154.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

