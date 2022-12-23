Courier Capital LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,800 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,787 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.27. The company had a trading volume of 91,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,172. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average of $96.32.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

