Courier Capital LLC Sells 160 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,907 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,322,000 after purchasing an additional 497,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,305,000 after acquiring an additional 275,476 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after acquiring an additional 209,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,599,000 after acquiring an additional 285,116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.79. 35,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

