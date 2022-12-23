Courier Capital LLC Sells 71 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $504,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

NOC stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.76. 5,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $524.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

