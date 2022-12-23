Courier Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Life Storage worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after buying an additional 729,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Life Storage by 2,462.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,149,000 after buying an additional 612,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Life Storage by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after buying an additional 547,484 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 677,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,703,000 after buying an additional 486,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after buying an additional 386,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LSI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.57. 5,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,065. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day moving average of $113.77. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.90.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

