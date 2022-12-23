Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €41.00 ($43.62) price objective from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of Covestro stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching €36.53 ($38.86). 667,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 52 week low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a 52 week high of €58.00 ($61.70). The company has a 50 day moving average of €35.95 and a 200 day moving average of €33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

